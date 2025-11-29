Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Shares Acquired by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG - Free Report) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 161 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.'s holdings in Booking were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Booking by 15.6% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 511 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,534 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $437,284,000 after acquiring an additional 11,829 shares during the period. Covey Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Booking by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $13,262,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $52,624,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company's stock.

Booking Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of BKNG opened at $4,912.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5,123.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5,389.77. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,096.23 and a 52 week high of $5,839.41. The firm has a market cap of $158.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $95.56 by $3.94. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 134.86%. The firm's revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $83.39 earnings per share. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Booking's dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $6,806.00 price objective on Booking and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $5,590.00 to $5,550.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Booking from $6,200.00 to $6,400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $6,141.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,514 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,000. This represents a 11.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 960 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,800,000. This trade represents a 4.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,452 shares of company stock worth $17,987,397. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

