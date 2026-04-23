Boston Trust Walden Corp Reduces Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,934 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,588 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $38,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 432.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,028 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 600,366 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $163,167,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $3,181,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 167,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,392,163.64. This trade represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,922.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,321,434.80. This represents a 22.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,324 shares of company stock worth $8,758,085. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $387.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Analog Devices from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $370.69.

Read Our Latest Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $381.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $186.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.76. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.48 and a fifty-two week high of $385.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.49%. Analog Devices's revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Analog Devices's previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.44%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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