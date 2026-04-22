Boston Trust Walden Corp Reduces Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,324,942 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 31,167 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.8% of Boston Trust Walden Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $102,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 96.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 115.7% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,179 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $169,395.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28,807 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,456.18. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 19,545 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,485,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 671,095 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,003,220. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,820. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $89.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.07. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.58 and a 12 month high of $89.80.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 19.22%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is 58.95%.

Cisco Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Truist Financial began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Erste Group Bank lowered Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. President Capital dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $89.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cisco Systems

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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