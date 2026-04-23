Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 4,873 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,566 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 4,873 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $35,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Qualcomm by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,069,059,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292,783 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Qualcomm by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,552,427 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,090,025,000 after buying an additional 1,764,252 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Qualcomm by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,152,866 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $502,125,000 after buying an additional 1,720,529 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,418,406 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $703,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,050,717 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,505,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "sell" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Qualcomm from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays started coverage on Qualcomm in a research note on Wednesday. They set an "underweight" rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Qualcomm from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $158.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Qualcomm stock opened at $136.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.73. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $121.99 and a 12-month high of $205.95. The company has a market capitalization of $145.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 11.96%.The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. Qualcomm's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's payout ratio is currently 73.55%.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Trending Headlines about Qualcomm

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.65, for a total transaction of $458,787.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,599 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,900,202.35. This represents a 8.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $438,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,841. This trade represents a 16.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 9,118 shares of company stock worth $1,233,705 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

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