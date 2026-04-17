Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,115,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 96,485 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $114,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 107.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $35,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,820,824.16. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, January 9th. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $58.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $62.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.51. The company has a market capitalization of $120.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.27.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.39). Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 14.64%.The company had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is 73.04%.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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