Brookfield Corporation $BN Shares Acquired by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN - Free Report) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,998 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 40,214 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.'s holdings in Brookfield were worth $6,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hilltop National Bank raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 724 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 507.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 650 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Brookfield from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $61.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Brookfield from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Brookfield from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $55.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BN

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of BN opened at $45.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.32. Brookfield Corporation has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $49.56. The stock's fifty day moving average is $42.68 and its 200-day moving average is $44.87.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 1.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Corporation will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Brookfield's previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Brookfield's dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation NYSE: BN is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long‑lived, cash‑generating assets.

Brookfield's services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Brookfield, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Brookfield wasn't on the list.

While Brookfield currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here