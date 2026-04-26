Brookfield Corporation $BN Shares Bought by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN - Free Report) by 129.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,913 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 38,880 shares during the quarter. Brookfield accounts for approximately 1.1% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Carmel Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Brookfield were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Brookfield by 507.5% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 650 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in Brookfield by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 724 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brookfield from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Brookfield from $52.00 to $48.50 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Research upgraded Brookfield from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Brookfield from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $55.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield

Brookfield Stock Performance

Brookfield stock opened at $45.54 on Friday. Brookfield Corporation has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $111.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.32 and a beta of 1.56. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $42.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.87.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Corporation will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield's previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Brookfield's payout ratio is 57.14%.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation NYSE: BN is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long‑lived, cash‑generating assets.

Brookfield's services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

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