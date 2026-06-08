Capital International Investors Purchases 3,483,760 Shares of H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR $HTHT

Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT - Free Report) by 71.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,334,604 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,483,760 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 2.71% of H World Group worth $392,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of H World Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 81.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of H World Group during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 889.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the company's stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company's stock.

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H World Group Stock Performance

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $45.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.51. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $56.63.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. H World Group had a return on equity of 39.73% and a net margin of 19.22%.The business had revenue of $932.62 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 542.0%. H World Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 114.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H World Group news, Director Theng Fong Hee sold 31,640 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $1,612,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 49.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTHT. Weiss Ratings cut H World Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group upgraded H World Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $62.40 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research cut H World Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut H World Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on H World Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HTHT

H World Group Profile

H World Group, formerly known as Huazhu Group, is a leading hotel management and franchising company primarily serving the China market. The company operates a broad portfolio of midscale to luxury hotel brands, including Hi Inn, Blossom, Manxin, Madison International, Joya, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure and ibis. Through a network of both directly managed and franchised properties, H World Group caters to business and leisure travelers by offering consistent service standards and loyalty benefits across its brands.

In addition to its core hotel operations, H World Group provides technology-driven hospitality solutions such as centralized reservation systems, revenue management platforms and customer relationship management tools.

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