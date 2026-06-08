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Capital International Investors Purchases 3,483,760 Shares of H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR $HTHT

Written by MarketBeat
June 8, 2026
H World Group logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Capital International Investors increased its stake in H World Group by 71.8% in the fourth quarter, buying 3,483,760 additional shares. The firm now owns 8,334,604 shares, worth about $392.1 million and representing roughly 2.71% of the company.
  • H World Group reported quarterly earnings of $0.06 per share on revenue of $932.62 million, with a return on equity of 39.73% and net margin of 19.22%. Analysts expect the company to earn about $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year.
  • Shares of HTHT were trading at $45.00, below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, and analysts currently have a Moderate Buy consensus with a target price of $61.20. Recent research reports have been mixed, with some upgrades offset by downgrades to hold.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of H World Group.

Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT - Free Report) by 71.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,334,604 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,483,760 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 2.71% of H World Group worth $392,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of H World Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 81.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of H World Group during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 889.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the company's stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company's stock.

H World Group Stock Performance

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $45.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.51. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $56.63.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. H World Group had a return on equity of 39.73% and a net margin of 19.22%.The business had revenue of $932.62 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 542.0%. H World Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 114.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H World Group news, Director Theng Fong Hee sold 31,640 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $1,612,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 49.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTHT. Weiss Ratings cut H World Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group upgraded H World Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $62.40 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research cut H World Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut H World Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on H World Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HTHT

H World Group Profile

(Free Report)

H World Group, formerly known as Huazhu Group, is a leading hotel management and franchising company primarily serving the China market. The company operates a broad portfolio of midscale to luxury hotel brands, including Hi Inn, Blossom, Manxin, Madison International, Joya, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure and ibis. Through a network of both directly managed and franchised properties, H World Group caters to business and leisure travelers by offering consistent service standards and loyalty benefits across its brands.

In addition to its core hotel operations, H World Group provides technology-driven hospitality solutions such as centralized reservation systems, revenue management platforms and customer relationship management tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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