Capital Research Global Investors Decreases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,911,354 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after selling 5,265,587 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.28% of Verizon Communications worth $485,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 490.0% during the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 649 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors now owns 707 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Dbs Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $50.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VZ

More Verizon Communications News

Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $45.39 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $47.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.30. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $51.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.24.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $34.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $34.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. Verizon Communications's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.02%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

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