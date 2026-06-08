Capital World Investors Boosts Position in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Capital World Investors raised its position in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,265,530 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 22,464 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 2.24% of United Airlines worth $812,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in United Airlines by 24.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,872 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in United Airlines by 92.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,349 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in United Airlines by 23.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 292,580 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $23,298,000 after buying an additional 55,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 73.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UAL. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Airlines from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $135.00 price objective on United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on United Airlines

Insider Activity

In other United Airlines news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 5,331 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total value of $562,473.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 60,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,372,065.43. This represents a 8.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $631,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 215,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,421,965.55. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,848,263 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL stock opened at $105.73 on Monday. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $119.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.92.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 6.06%.The business's revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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