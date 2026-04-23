Caprock Group LLC Has $6.80 Million Stock Position in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Caprock Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,018 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 2,949 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC's holdings in Celestica were worth $6,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Celestica by 7.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 337,397 shares of the technology company's stock worth $83,044,000 after acquiring an additional 22,863 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 17.4% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Celestica by 354.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,979 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Celestica in the third quarter worth approximately $28,924,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Celestica by 154.5% in the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 15,046 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Celestica

Here are the key news stories impacting Celestica this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its Celestica price target to $430 — a bullish signal from a major bank that supports higher expectations for AI‑infrastructure demand and helped lift the share price. Article Title

Bank of America raised its Celestica price target to $430 — a bullish signal from a major bank that supports higher expectations for AI‑infrastructure demand and helped lift the share price. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target (to $410) and highlighted upside from AI infrastructure spending across servers, switches, interconnects and optics — reinforcing the narrative that Celestica is a beneficiary of the AI capex cycle. Article Title

JPMorgan raised its price target (to $410) and highlighted upside from AI infrastructure spending across servers, switches, interconnects and optics — reinforcing the narrative that Celestica is a beneficiary of the AI capex cycle. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target (to $350) and other broker notes indicate broad analyst optimism — multiple upgrades have supported the rally and pushed shares to new 1‑year highs. Article Title

TD Cowen raised its price target (to $350) and other broker notes indicate broad analyst optimism — multiple upgrades have supported the rally and pushed shares to new 1‑year highs. Positive Sentiment: Celestica and Bell (BCE) announced a collaboration to develop a Canadian sovereign AI infrastructure stack — a strategic win that underscores Celestica’s role in data‑center and AI hardware supply chains. Article Title

Celestica and Bell (BCE) announced a collaboration to develop a Canadian sovereign AI infrastructure stack — a strategic win that underscores Celestica’s role in data‑center and AI hardware supply chains. Positive Sentiment: Coverage noting Celestica as a top AI‑infrastructure winner and upgrades from other outlets helped sustain momentum and investor interest. Article Title

Coverage noting Celestica as a top AI‑infrastructure winner and upgrades from other outlets helped sustain momentum and investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: Pre‑earnings analysis (Zacks/Yahoo) flags rising estimates and a strong earnings‑surprise history, but notes some segment softness and valuation remain focal points for investors ahead of Q1 results. Article Title

Pre‑earnings analysis (Zacks/Yahoo) flags rising estimates and a strong earnings‑surprise history, but notes some segment softness and valuation remain focal points for investors ahead of Q1 results. Neutral Sentiment: Momentum and growth writeups explain the technical and style characteristics attracting traders, which can amplify swings (both up and down) as headlines arrive. Article Title

Momentum and growth writeups explain the technical and style characteristics attracting traders, which can amplify swings (both up and down) as headlines arrive. Negative Sentiment: Critical takes warn of downside risk if AI hardware standards consolidate (standardization could compress margins) and argue the stock may be overbought after the run‑up — factors that can trigger selling. Article Title

Critical takes warn of downside risk if AI hardware standards consolidate (standardization could compress margins) and argue the stock may be overbought after the run‑up — factors that can trigger selling. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts and commentators advise caution or to "dump" shares, citing valuation and the potential for a pullback after rapid gains — contributing to short‑term downside pressure. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Celestica from $375.00 to $338.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price target on Celestica from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "outperformer" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Celestica in a report on Monday, January 26th. TD lifted their target price on Celestica from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "positive" rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $369.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLS

Insider Activity at Celestica

In related news, President Jason Phillips sold 100,000 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.92, for a total transaction of $30,892,000.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 12,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,887,449.28. This trade represents a 88.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Todd C. Cooper sold 89,484 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $25,722,175.80. Following the sale, the president owned 108,970 shares in the company, valued at $31,323,426.50. This trade represents a 45.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 297,923 shares of company stock valued at $88,027,459 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Celestica Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $401.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Celestica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.88 and a 12-month high of $411.30. The business's 50 day moving average is $300.57 and its 200 day moving average is $303.27.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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