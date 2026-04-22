Caprock Group LLC Increases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,576 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 42,172 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 15,917 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Cisco Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore raised Cisco Systems from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $89.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 19,545 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,485,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 671,095 shares in the company, valued at $51,003,220. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $134,410.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 156,693 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,076,329.51. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 46,431 shares of company stock worth $3,574,820 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $89.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $354.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.07. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.58 and a 12-month high of $89.80.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 19.22%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is 58.95%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

See Also

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