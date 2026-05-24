Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Makes New $946,000 Investment in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. $ASTS

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,028 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company's stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 923 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of AST SpaceMobile from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AST SpaceMobile from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $79.45.

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Insider Activity

In other AST SpaceMobile news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $3,555,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,180. This represents a 89.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Martin Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $451,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 565,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,063,901.25. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $276,048,350 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.89% of the company's stock.

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $105.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.47 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 18.47, a quick ratio of 18.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company's 50-day moving average is $85.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.47. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $129.89.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.01 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 573.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. AST SpaceMobile's revenue for the quarter was up 1952.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Key AST SpaceMobile News

Here are the key news stories impacting AST SpaceMobile this week:

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

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