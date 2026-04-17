Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,503 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $67,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,941 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,941 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, CEO Joseph E. Creed sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.93, for a total transaction of $1,797,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 35,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,222,221.19. This trade represents a 6.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 10,671 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.45, for a total transaction of $7,261,081.95. Following the sale, the insider owned 41,151 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,001,197.95. This represents a 20.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 125,950 shares of company stock valued at $88,577,390 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

More Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts are raising targets and reiterating buy/outperform views — several firms lifted CAT targets this week (examples: Oppenheimer and Jefferies), arguing stronger North America trends, digital initiatives and long‑term demand support higher valuations. Price Target Raised to $832 Jefferies Raises Target to $900

Analysts are raising targets and reiterating buy/outperform views — several firms lifted CAT targets this week (examples: Oppenheimer and Jefferies), arguing stronger North America trends, digital initiatives and long‑term demand support higher valuations. Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar acquired Monarch’s autonomous/electric tractor technology — a move that expands CAT’s footprint in ag robotics and autonomy, supporting its long‑term digital growth narrative. Investors view the deal as strategic for new product ecosystems and recurring services. Acquires Monarch Technology

Caterpillar acquired Monarch’s autonomous/electric tractor technology — a move that expands CAT’s footprint in ag robotics and autonomy, supporting its long‑term digital growth narrative. Investors view the deal as strategic for new product ecosystems and recurring services. Neutral Sentiment: Caterpillar set a Q1 2026 results release for April 30; the print and management commentary will be the next concrete catalyst for the stock. Q1 Results April 30

Caterpillar set a Q1 2026 results release for April 30; the print and management commentary will be the next concrete catalyst for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple research pieces argue CAT can continue its rally (some model paths to $1,000) but also flag stretched valuation and cyclicality — a mixed backdrop that supports momentum but keeps downside risk if the cycle cools. Narrative Shifting / Valuation

Multiple research pieces argue CAT can continue its rally (some model paths to $1,000) but also flag stretched valuation and cyclicality — a mixed backdrop that supports momentum but keeps downside risk if the cycle cools. Negative Sentiment: Reports about Monarch’s prior operational problems, dealer/farmer complaints and the startup’s collapse raise integration and execution risk for the acquisition — a potential headline risk if issues resurface. Monarch Collapse Coverage

Reports about Monarch’s prior operational problems, dealer/farmer complaints and the startup’s collapse raise integration and execution risk for the acquisition — a potential headline risk if issues resurface. Negative Sentiment: CAT has seen short‑term pullbacks (recent session down ~3% on market moves) when broader indices dip; macro/market risk can quickly offset stock‑specific positives ahead of earnings. Stock Fell Amid Market Uptick

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Caterpillar from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $569.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $751.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.3%

CAT opened at $772.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $282.46 and a one year high of $798.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business's 50 day moving average price is $733.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $631.96.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The company had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's payout ratio is 32.09%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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