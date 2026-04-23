Celestica, Inc. $CLS Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,349 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 5,596 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Celestica were worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 471.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,146,928 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $775,133,000 after buying an additional 2,596,318 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at $424,459,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Celestica by 6,788.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 438,777 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $108,106,000 after purchasing an additional 432,407 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Celestica by 1,249.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 278,928 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $68,722,000 after purchasing an additional 258,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Celestica by 30.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 973,112 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $239,527,000 after purchasing an additional 229,542 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Celestica

Here are the key news stories impacting Celestica this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its Celestica price target to $430 — a bullish signal from a major bank that supports higher expectations for AI‑infrastructure demand and helped lift the share price. Article Title

Bank of America raised its Celestica price target to $430 — a bullish signal from a major bank that supports higher expectations for AI‑infrastructure demand and helped lift the share price. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target (to $410) and highlighted upside from AI infrastructure spending across servers, switches, interconnects and optics — reinforcing the narrative that Celestica is a beneficiary of the AI capex cycle. Article Title

JPMorgan raised its price target (to $410) and highlighted upside from AI infrastructure spending across servers, switches, interconnects and optics — reinforcing the narrative that Celestica is a beneficiary of the AI capex cycle. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target (to $350) and other broker notes indicate broad analyst optimism — multiple upgrades have supported the rally and pushed shares to new 1‑year highs. Article Title

TD Cowen raised its price target (to $350) and other broker notes indicate broad analyst optimism — multiple upgrades have supported the rally and pushed shares to new 1‑year highs. Positive Sentiment: Celestica and Bell (BCE) announced a collaboration to develop a Canadian sovereign AI infrastructure stack — a strategic win that underscores Celestica’s role in data‑center and AI hardware supply chains. Article Title

Celestica and Bell (BCE) announced a collaboration to develop a Canadian sovereign AI infrastructure stack — a strategic win that underscores Celestica’s role in data‑center and AI hardware supply chains. Positive Sentiment: Coverage noting Celestica as a top AI‑infrastructure winner and upgrades from other outlets helped sustain momentum and investor interest. Article Title

Coverage noting Celestica as a top AI‑infrastructure winner and upgrades from other outlets helped sustain momentum and investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: Pre‑earnings analysis (Zacks/Yahoo) flags rising estimates and a strong earnings‑surprise history, but notes some segment softness and valuation remain focal points for investors ahead of Q1 results. Article Title

Pre‑earnings analysis (Zacks/Yahoo) flags rising estimates and a strong earnings‑surprise history, but notes some segment softness and valuation remain focal points for investors ahead of Q1 results. Neutral Sentiment: Momentum and growth writeups explain the technical and style characteristics attracting traders, which can amplify swings (both up and down) as headlines arrive. Article Title

Momentum and growth writeups explain the technical and style characteristics attracting traders, which can amplify swings (both up and down) as headlines arrive. Negative Sentiment: Critical takes warn of downside risk if AI hardware standards consolidate (standardization could compress margins) and argue the stock may be overbought after the run‑up — factors that can trigger selling. Article Title

Critical takes warn of downside risk if AI hardware standards consolidate (standardization could compress margins) and argue the stock may be overbought after the run‑up — factors that can trigger selling. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts and commentators advise caution or to "dump" shares, citing valuation and the potential for a pullback after rapid gains — contributing to short‑term downside pressure. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other Celestica news, insider Yann L. Etienvre sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.51, for a total transaction of $324,618.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Todd C. Cooper sold 1,065 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.51, for a total value of $301,938.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 108,970 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,894,084.70. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,923 shares of company stock worth $88,027,459. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "positive" rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Celestica to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Celestica from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $369.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CLS

Celestica Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:CLS opened at $401.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.88. Celestica, Inc. has a one year low of $81.88 and a one year high of $411.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $300.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.27.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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