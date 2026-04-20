Celestica, Inc. $CLS Shares Sold by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lessened its position in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,559 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 22,452 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. owned about 0.09% of Celestica worth $31,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Celestica by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 124 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Celestica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Celestica by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 171 shares of the technology company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company's stock.

Get Celestica alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Celestica

In related news, President Jason Phillips sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.92, for a total value of $30,892,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 12,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,887,449.28. This represents a 88.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Todd C. Cooper sold 1,065 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.51, for a total transaction of $301,938.15. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 108,970 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,894,084.70. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 297,923 shares of company stock worth $88,027,459 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CLS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $359.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Celestica to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Aletheia Capital upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $361.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CLS

Celestica Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $395.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.34. Celestica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.84 and a 12-month high of $399.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 1.88.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Celestica, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Celestica wasn't on the list.

While Celestica currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here