Chicago Capital LLC Makes New $3.62 Million Investment in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,258 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,624,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 42.5% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 124 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 48.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 171 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Celestica

In other news, President Todd C. Cooper sold 89,484 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $25,722,175.80. Following the sale, the president directly owned 108,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,323,426.50. This trade represents a 45.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yann L. Etienvre sold 86,229 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $24,786,526.05. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,923 shares of company stock valued at $88,027,459. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Celestica Trading Up 3.5%

CLS stock opened at $395.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 1.88. Celestica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.84 and a 12 month high of $399.36. The firm's 50-day moving average is $294.75 and its 200 day moving average is $299.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Celestica in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $359.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "positive" rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $361.78.

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Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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