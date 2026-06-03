CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 775,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 270,186 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $166,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% in the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMD. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $478.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $345.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $419.86.

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Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.2%

AMD stock opened at $521.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $850.42 billion, a PE ratio of 171.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.28 and a 12 month high of $527.20. The firm's 50-day moving average is $333.88 and its 200 day moving average is $257.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total value of $55,688,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,021,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,346,286,223.49. This represents a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at $432,612,950. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 339,532 shares of company stock valued at $119,504,341. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

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Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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