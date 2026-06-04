CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $39.48 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,585,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 525,025 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Pfizer were worth $39,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $16,613,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 171,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 57,777 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 119.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,106,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $79,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,773 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,615,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $168,565,000 after acquiring an additional 56,484 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 48.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,373,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $468,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,927 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $25.37 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average is $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $28.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Guggenheim upped their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Daiwa Securities Group cut Pfizer from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PFE

Pfizer News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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