Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Holdings Raised by CPC Advisors LLC

CPC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,668 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.0% of CPC Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. CPC Advisors LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 15,917 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CICC Research lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Cisco Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $89.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,981 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $634,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 187,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,874,211.50. This trade represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,179 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $169,395.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28,807 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,456.18. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 46,431 shares of company stock worth $3,574,820 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $89.70 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $79.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.07. The firm has a market cap of $354.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.58 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 19.22%.Cisco Systems's revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.95%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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