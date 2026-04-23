Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 951,181 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 97,775 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $73,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,612,720 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $3,668,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081,469 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,498,612 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $3,318,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,703 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,641,483 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $2,917,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,625 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Cisco Systems by 7.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,674,954 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $2,577,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Cisco Systems by 19.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,748,414 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $2,309,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $89.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.16 and a 12-month high of $90.45. The company has a market cap of $354.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.11 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 19.22%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is 58.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 26th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Argus upgraded Cisco Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Cisco Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $89.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cisco Systems

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 551 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total transaction of $42,724.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 27,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,785.78. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $134,410.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 156,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,076,329.51. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,820. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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