Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,160 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 18,789 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 7.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 13,974 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 118.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,650 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 590,650 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $89.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $351.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $90.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.44.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

Cisco Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore raised shares of Cisco Systems from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $89.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 19,545 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,485,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 671,095 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,003,220. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,981 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $634,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 187,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,874,211.50. This trade represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,431 shares of company stock worth $3,574,820. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report).

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