Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Stock Holdings Decreased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,796 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 20,057 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 3,132 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total value of $249,745.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 188,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,000.62. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $134,410.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 156,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,076,329.51. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 46,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,820 over the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. CICC Research raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $89.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO opened at $89.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $353.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.16 and a fifty-two week high of $90.45.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 19.22%.The company had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Cisco Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

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About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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