Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Stock Position Lifted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,250,333 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 161,907 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Cisco Systems worth $174,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 10.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,612,720 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $3,668,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081,469 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,498,612 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $3,318,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,703 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,641,483 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $2,917,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,625 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,674,954 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $2,577,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,716 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,748,414 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $2,309,066,000 after buying an additional 5,498,375 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $86.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $88.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is 58.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 19,545 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 671,095 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,003,220. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $134,410.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 156,693 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,076,329.51. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 46,431 shares of company stock worth $3,574,820 in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Argus raised shares of Cisco Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $89.81.

Read Our Latest Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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