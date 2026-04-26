Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 49,894 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 93.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,116 shares of the medical technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 49,894 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,234,550 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $117,579,000 after acquiring an additional 31,314 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,204 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 15,062 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 13.2% during the third quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 285,260 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $27,169,000 after purchasing an additional 33,167 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 65.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 138,278 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $13,170,000 after purchasing an additional 54,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $1,308,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus dropped their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 30th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.80.

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Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $5,132,120.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,201,761.28. This trade represents a 61.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $83.36 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $79.93 and a 1 year high of $106.33. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $89.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $107.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 13.00%.The company had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Medtronic's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Medtronic's dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

See Also

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