Corient Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 14,725 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $16,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company's stock.

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Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 2.6%

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $144.39 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $127.59 and a 1-year high of $187.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.22. The stock's fifty day moving average is $148.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.47.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 5.33%.The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio is 106.33%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $404,511.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,122,355.05. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.48, for a total transaction of $166,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,161,922.56. This represents a 7.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 4,013 shares of company stock worth $593,434 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Zacks Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $215.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $181.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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