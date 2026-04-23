Crown Castle Inc. $CCI Shares Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI - Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 672,933 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 60,497 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.15% of Crown Castle worth $60,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 382 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCI. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $107.00 to $88.40 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.86.

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Key Stories Impacting Crown Castle

Here are the key news stories impacting Crown Castle this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 4,650 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $401,481.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,300.22. This trade represents a 15.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $262,470.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 5,800 shares in the company, valued at $507,442. This represents a 34.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of CCI stock opened at $85.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.94. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $115.76. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $86.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.62.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $995.42 million. Crown Castle had a net margin of 10.41% and a negative return on equity of 76.56%. Crown Castle's revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Crown Castle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.490 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Crown Castle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 420.79%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company's assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI - Free Report).

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