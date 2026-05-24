Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $222,000 Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report) by 96.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,562 shares of the company's stock after selling 247,125 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.'s holdings in Pinterest were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 4.4% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company's stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 3.9% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the company's stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 46.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 88,297 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Pinterest by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 95,960 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company's stock.

Get Pinterest alerts: Sign Up

Pinterest Trading Up 2.1%

Pinterest stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $39.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.84 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 7.64%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Pinterest

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinterest this week:

Negative Sentiment: Several firms are actively soliciting Pinterest investors to join or lead a securities fraud class action, highlighting ongoing legal risk and potential distraction for management. Article Title

Several firms are actively soliciting Pinterest investors to join or lead a securities fraud class action, highlighting ongoing legal risk and potential distraction for management. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits allege investor harm during the class period, which can weigh on sentiment by increasing uncertainty around potential damages, legal expenses, and reputational fallout. Article Title

The lawsuits allege investor harm during the class period, which can weigh on sentiment by increasing uncertainty around potential damages, legal expenses, and reputational fallout. Neutral Sentiment: One article also notes broader market weakness tied to inflation and rising bond yields, which may have added to pressure on growth stocks like Pinterest. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pinterest from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Pinterest from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pinterest from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pinterest from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Pinterest from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PINS

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,100 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,000. The trade was a 7.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 8.09% of the company's stock.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pinterest, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pinterest wasn't on the list.

While Pinterest currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here