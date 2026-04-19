CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Increases Position in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR - Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. First Solar accounts for approximately 1.0% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT owned approximately 0.06% of First Solar worth $17,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.7% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 2.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 0.6% during the third quarter. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 367 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting First Solar

Here are the key news stories impacting First Solar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer called First Solar “overlooked” and “too cheap,” which can attract retail and value buyers looking for bargains. Jim Cramer on First Solar

Jim Cramer called First Solar “overlooked” and “too cheap,” which can attract retail and value buyers looking for bargains. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media comparisons highlight First Solar as a top way to get utility-scale solar exposure versus Enphase and SolarEdge thanks to its U.S. manufacturing and CdTe tech — a differentiation that can support longer‑term investor interest. Why First Solar Stands Out

Analyst and media comparisons highlight First Solar as a top way to get utility-scale solar exposure versus Enphase and SolarEdge thanks to its U.S. manufacturing and CdTe tech — a differentiation that can support longer‑term investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: First Solar set its Q1 2026 results release for April 30 (after market close); revenue, backlog commentary and margin guidance will be the next major catalyst and could drive a bigger move either way. Q1 2026 Results Announcement

First Solar set its Q1 2026 results release for April 30 (after market close); revenue, backlog commentary and margin guidance will be the next major catalyst and could drive a bigger move either way. Neutral Sentiment: An insider (Kuntal Kumar Verma) sold 573 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (avg ~$210). Because it was a planned trade and relatively small, it moderates negative signaling but remains a datapoint for investors monitoring insider activity. Insider Sale Filing

An insider (Kuntal Kumar Verma) sold 573 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (avg ~$210). Because it was a planned trade and relatively small, it moderates negative signaling but remains a datapoint for investors monitoring insider activity. Neutral Sentiment: FSLR is drawing investor attention in screeners and commentary (Zacks), which can increase short‑term volume and volatility ahead of earnings. Zacks: Investor Attention

FSLR is drawing investor attention in screeners and commentary (Zacks), which can increase short‑term volume and volatility ahead of earnings. Negative Sentiment: Reports that China is considering export limits on advanced solar components triggered sector‑wide selling; even U.S. manufacturers like First Solar felt short‑term pressure as traders priced in potential supply‑chain and trade risks. China Export Limits Report

Reports that China is considering export limits on advanced solar components triggered sector‑wide selling; even U.S. manufacturers like First Solar felt short‑term pressure as traders priced in potential supply‑chain and trade risks. Negative Sentiment: Recent headlines noted the stock “sank” amid market gains, reflecting ongoing post‑earnings volatility and headline sensitivity that can amplify intraday weakness for FSLR. Stock Reaction Coverage

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSLR. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of First Solar from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Argus cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $205.00 price target (down from $264.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of First Solar from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of First Solar from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $246.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on FSLR

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 1,937 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $388,949.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,798 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,641,838.40. This trade represents a 1.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 335 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $67,268.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 34,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,839,248. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,562 shares of company stock worth $15,042,232. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Solar Price Performance

First Solar stock opened at $190.44 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.09 and a 52-week high of $285.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.51 and a 200-day moving average of $234.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 29.28%.First Solar's revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc NASDAQ: FSLR is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

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