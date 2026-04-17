CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 200.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 676,809 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after acquiring an additional 451,521 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.05% of CVS Health worth $53,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 36.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 486 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 15,708 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% during the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,397 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% during the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reduced their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Leerink Partners restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock opened at $76.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.31 billion, a PE ratio of 55.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.51. CVS Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.35 and a 1 year high of $85.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $105.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 0.44%.The business's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio is presently 192.75%.

Key CVS Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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