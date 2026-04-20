Cwm LLC Grows Position in STERIS plc $STE

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE - Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,175 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC's holdings in STERIS were worth $9,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 178.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,070 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $291,704,000 after purchasing an additional 758,423 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,982,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 36.0% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,100,099 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $504,486,000 after purchasing an additional 556,088 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 246.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 553,834 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $137,041,000 after purchasing an additional 393,970 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 16.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,567,238 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $387,797,000 after purchasing an additional 221,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company's stock.

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STERIS Price Performance

STE opened at $225.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.07. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $209.98 and a 12-month high of $269.44.

STERIS (NYSE:STE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 12.15%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.300 EPS. Research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. STERIS's dividend payout ratio is 35.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered STERIS from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded STERIS from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $275.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STERIS

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In other STERIS news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.21, for a total value of $734,876.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,233.05. This represents a 81.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company's stock.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Corporation NYSE: STE is a global provider of infection prevention, contamination control and procedural products and services for the healthcare, life sciences, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The company develops, manufactures and supports a broad portfolio of equipment and consumables designed to reduce risk of infection, maintain sterile environments and support critical clinical and manufacturing procedures.

Its offerings include sterilization and decontamination systems, instrument washers and washers-disinfectors, endoscope reprocessing solutions, surgical equipment and procedural disposables, and contamination-control products for cleanrooms and laboratories.

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