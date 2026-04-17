Cwm LLC Grows Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,713 shares of the online travel company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,825 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.09% of Expedia Group worth $31,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 91,643 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $25,964,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 162,152 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $45,939,000 after buying an additional 36,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company's stock.

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Expedia Group Stock Performance

EXPE stock opened at $254.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.20 and a 12-month high of $303.80. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $227.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.71.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 72.23% and a net margin of 8.78%.The business's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Expedia Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $244.00 target price on Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Expedia Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $282.42.

View Our Latest Report on EXPE

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 8,225 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total transaction of $1,816,244.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 102,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,629,633.60. This represents a 7.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company's stock.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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