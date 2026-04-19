Cwm LLC Has $17.17 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 $PSX

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX - Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,079 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,962 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC's holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $17,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,658 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $159.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $180.72.

View Our Latest Research Report on Phillips 66

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Don Baldridge sold 7,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,488 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,080. This trade represents a 16.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,394 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $659,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,869,850. This represents a 14.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,923 shares of company stock valued at $16,399,619. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

More Phillips 66 News

Here are the key news stories impacting Phillips 66 this week:

Phillips 66 Trading Down 4.2%

PSX opened at $156.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $95.70 and a 1-year high of $190.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.09. The company has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 3.22%.The firm had revenue of $32.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $33.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Phillips 66's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. Phillips 66's payout ratio is 46.95%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 NYSE: PSX is an independent energy manufacturing and logistics company engaged primarily in refining, midstream transportation, marketing and chemicals. The company processes crude oil into transportation fuels, lubricants and other petroleum products, operates pipeline and storage infrastructure, and participates in petrochemical production through strategic investments. Phillips 66 serves commercial, industrial and retail customers and positions its operations across the value chain of the downstream energy sector.

The company's principal activities include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and feedstocks for petrochemical production; operating midstream assets such as pipelines, terminals and fractionators that move and store crude oil and natural gas liquids; and marketing and distributing fuels and lubricants through wholesale and retail channels.

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