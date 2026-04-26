Cwm LLC Sells 13,788 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR - Free Report) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,407 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,788 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC's holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 141.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company's stock.

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Charter Communications News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Charter Communications this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mobile growth, stronger advertising sales and ongoing buybacks provide some offsets to broadband weakness; bulls point to sustainable cash flow and a lower leverage profile. Seeking Alpha bullish note

Mobile growth, stronger advertising sales and ongoing buybacks provide some offsets to broadband weakness; bulls point to sustainable cash flow and a lower leverage profile. Positive Sentiment: Some sell‑side support remains: Benchmark lowered its target slightly but kept a Buy rating with a high upside target vs. the current share level. Benchmark target report

Some sell‑side support remains: Benchmark lowered its target slightly but kept a Buy rating with a high upside target vs. the current share level. Neutral Sentiment: Company released its full Q1 materials (press release, slide deck, earnings transcript) for investor review — useful for modeling but not market-moving by itself. Q1 press release / slide deck

Company released its full Q1 materials (press release, slide deck, earnings transcript) for investor review — useful for modeling but not market-moving by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data appears anomalous (zero shares reported and NaN increase), so there's no clear signal from short-position metrics at this time.

Reported short-interest data appears anomalous (zero shares reported and NaN increase), so there's no clear signal from short-position metrics at this time. Negative Sentiment: Q1 EPS missed consensus: $9.17 vs. ~$10.01 expected, a primary catalyst for the selloff. Zacks earnings summary

Q1 EPS missed consensus: $9.17 vs. ~$10.01 expected, a primary catalyst for the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Broadband subscriber losses exceeded expectations as rivals ran aggressive promotions; this worsens revenue risk and renews competition concerns from fixed wireless and fiber providers. Reuters on broadband losses

Broadband subscriber losses exceeded expectations as rivals ran aggressive promotions; this worsens revenue risk and renews competition concerns from fixed wireless and fiber providers. Negative Sentiment: Revenue down ~1% Y/Y to $13.6B and industry commentary highlights the result as a sector drag — contributing to the sharp intra‑day drop. WSJ revenue report

Revenue down ~1% Y/Y to $13.6B and industry commentary highlights the result as a sector drag — contributing to the sharp intra‑day drop. Negative Sentiment: Kuehn Law announced an investor probe into possible officer/director breaches, which raises legal/exec‑risk overhang for shareholders. GlobeNewswire on law firm probe

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $220.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group set a $425.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $334.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHTR

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $180.13 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.00 and a 1 year high of $437.06. The firm's 50 day moving average is $224.64 and its 200-day moving average is $219.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $10.01 by ($0.84). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 9.10%.The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.42 earnings per share. Charter Communications's revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 43.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter's service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company's consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

See Also

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