Danske Bank A S Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Danske Bank A S increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,620,258 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 723,784 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.6% of Danske Bank A S's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Danske Bank A S owned approximately 0.08% of Amazon.com worth $1,989,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $266.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $278.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $239.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,742 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.59, for a total transaction of $982,611.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 476,972 shares in the company, valued at $125,248,077.48. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 11,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.66, for a total value of $3,014,023.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,203.80. This represents a 50.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,026 shares of company stock valued at $49,128,874. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amazon.com from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.66.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

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Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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