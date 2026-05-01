Danske Bank A S Grows Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Danske Bank A S lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after buying an additional 82,571 shares during the quarter. Danske Bank A S's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $82,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $33,972,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 315.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,054,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $489,420,000 after buying an additional 9,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $677,925,000 after buying an additional 1,279,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 27,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.86, for a total value of $5,801,220.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,573 shares in the company, valued at $11,080,974.78. The trade was a 34.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director G Michael Sievert sold 1,089 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.85, for a total transaction of $241,594.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 125,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,885,657.60. This trade represents a 0.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 694,134 shares of company stock worth $150,847,799. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $195.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $211.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.43. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.36 and a 52 week high of $261.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $206.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.40.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is 42.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on T-Mobile US

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Further Reading

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