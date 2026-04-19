Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,919 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 6,042 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies accounts for approximately 1.7% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.'s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $34,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. WealthCollab LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Dell Technologies Trading Up 1.7%

DELL stock opened at $196.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.65 and a 200-day moving average of $140.69. The company has a market cap of $126.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.88. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.74 and a 12-month high of $197.34.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.90% and a net margin of 5.23%.The business had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The company's revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 150,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $21,819,714.98. Following the sale, the director directly owned 65,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,529,526.06. This represents a 69.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 510,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total transaction of $74,883,300.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock valued at $576,654,105. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Dell Technologies to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $175.74.

View Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Key Stories Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dell Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dell Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Dell Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here