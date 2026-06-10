Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,844,047 shares of the railroad operator's stock after purchasing an additional 174,141 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.65% of Union Pacific worth $889,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Union Pacific alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $289.00 price objective (up from $273.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $274.00 price objective (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $282.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.0%

Union Pacific stock opened at $271.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.97. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $210.84 and a 52-week high of $279.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is 45.47%.

Key Union Pacific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Susquehanna raised its price target on Union Pacific to $305 from $290 and reiterated a Positive rating, reinforcing expectations for further upside based on the railroad’s earnings power and profitability.

Susquehanna raised its price target on Union Pacific to $305 from $290 and reiterated a Positive rating, reinforcing expectations for further upside based on the railroad’s earnings power and profitability. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest remains supported by Union Pacific’s strong financial results, including a 29.2% net margin and solid year-to-date and multi-month gains, which some market commentary says still leave the stock modestly undervalued.

Investor interest remains supported by Union Pacific’s strong financial results, including a 29.2% net margin and solid year-to-date and multi-month gains, which some market commentary says still leave the stock modestly undervalued. Neutral Sentiment: Union Pacific said it can fund its proposed $85 billion Norfolk Southern merger without federal investment, a headline that keeps the deal in focus but does not by itself change the company’s fundamentals. Article Title

Union Pacific said it can fund its proposed $85 billion Norfolk Southern merger without federal investment, a headline that keeps the deal in focus but does not by itself change the company’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Management will address the NYSE 2026 European Investor Conference next week, which could provide new guidance or strategic commentary but is not an immediate catalyst. Article Title

Management will address the NYSE 2026 European Investor Conference next week, which could provide new guidance or strategic commentary but is not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: House lawmakers backed long-standing rail merger review rules, signaling that regulators may continue to scrutinize large railroad combinations closely, which could complicate Union Pacific’s Norfolk Southern deal.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,492,157.40. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total value of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 61,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,605,079.52. This trade represents a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 34,377 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,221 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Union Pacific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Union Pacific wasn't on the list.

While Union Pacific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here