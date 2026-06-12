DJE Kapital AG Sells 122,888 Shares of Wabtec $WAB

DJE Kapital AG trimmed its position in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Free Report) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,128 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 122,888 shares during the quarter. DJE Kapital AG owned approximately 0.07% of Wabtec worth $25,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 175 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wabtec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 258.3% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 215 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wabtec alerts: Sign Up

Wabtec Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE:WAB opened at $262.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Wabtec has a 12 month low of $184.26 and a 12 month high of $275.84. The company has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.28.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.250-10.650 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Wabtec's payout ratio is 17.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wabtec news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total value of $303,612.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 124,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,391,541.62. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,341 shares of company stock valued at $17,277,171. Insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Wabtec from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Wabtec from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Wabtec from $240.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Wabtec from $283.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $303.00 target price on shares of Wabtec in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $289.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on Wabtec

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Wabtec, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wabtec wasn't on the list.

While Wabtec currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here