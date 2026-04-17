Draper Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,492 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Draper Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,929 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova makes up about 1.7% of Draper Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Draper Asset Management LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 344.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 537.5% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $32,000.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GEV. Evercore upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $860.00 to $905.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $923.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Glj Research boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $758.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. TD Cowen increased their target price on GE Vernova from $680.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $930.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $919.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $979.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $865.77 and a 200 day moving average of $711.81. The stock has a market cap of $263.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.43. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $306.21 and a 12 month high of $1,007.38.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $10.40. GE Vernova had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

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GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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