Draper Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Draper Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 51,278 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000. Weyerhaeuser comprises approximately 0.6% of Draper Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 401.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 58.3% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company's stock.

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Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Weyerhaeuser Company has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $27.86.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.58 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Weyerhaeuser's dividend payout ratio is currently 190.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director James Calvin O'rourke bought 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.35 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 28,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,556.35. The trade was a 16.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Beckwitt purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.70 per share, with a total value of $514,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 24,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $618,496.20. This represents a 491.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.75.

Read Our Latest Report on WY

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company NYSE: WY is a leading integrated forest products company whose core businesses are timberland ownership and forest products manufacturing. The company owns and manages large tracts of timberland and harvests, processes and sells wood and wood-derived products used primarily in residential and industrial construction. Its manufacturing operations produce a range of building materials, including lumber, engineered wood products and wood panels, alongside fiber-based products that serve multiple commercial applications.

Founded in 1900 by Frederick Weyerhaeuser and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company has a long history in the North American forest products industry.

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