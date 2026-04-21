Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Purchases 4,176 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 214.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,121 shares of the investment management company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 1.0% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.'s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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More The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GS. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $1,048.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,078.00 to $1,021.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $940.00 to $891.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $924.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $939.92 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.68 and a twelve month high of $984.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $868.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $859.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $14.12 EPS. The business's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.42 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is 32.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 2,704 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.99, for a total value of $2,598,516.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,428 shares in the company, valued at $9,060,213.72. The trade was a 22.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 272 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $938.92, for a total transaction of $255,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 125,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $117,859,810.84. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,097 shares of company stock worth $46,195,364. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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