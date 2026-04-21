Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $7.51 Million Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,388 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 22,075 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $7,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,026,019 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,963,934,000 after buying an additional 445,283 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,728,643 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,366,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,910 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,620,927 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,790,773,000 after acquiring an additional 127,466 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,194,493 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,517,179,000 after acquiring an additional 340,785 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,396,334 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,299,687,000 after acquiring an additional 886,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of ExxonMobil from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price target on ExxonMobil and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.15.

View Our Latest Report on XOM

Insider Transactions at ExxonMobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $698,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 23,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,864. This represents a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,460 shares of company stock worth $1,687,854. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ExxonMobil Trading Up 0.8%

XOM opened at $147.62 on Tuesday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $176.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company's 50-day moving average is $154.92 and its 200 day moving average is $133.13.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.58%.

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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