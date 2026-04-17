Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $9.98 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,793 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Analog Devices by 12.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 169,572 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $41,907,000 after buying an additional 19,383 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 684.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 862,314 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $211,871,000 after buying an additional 752,411 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Analog Devices by 247.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 350,692 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $95,802,000 after buying an additional 249,702 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 22.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,293,403 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $317,789,000 after buying an additional 236,211 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 26.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,932 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $10,795,000 after buying an additional 9,174 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total transaction of $991,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 123,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,288,403.30. This represents a 2.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $3,181,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 167,826 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,392,163.64. This trade represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,324 shares of company stock worth $8,758,085. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $405.00 price target on Analog Devices and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Analog Devices from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings lowered Analog Devices from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $370.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI opened at $353.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $172.73 billion, a PE ratio of 64.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $330.76 and a 200-day moving average of $288.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.00 and a 52-week high of $363.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.02%.The firm's revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices's previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is currently 80.44%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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