Electronic Arts Inc. $EA Holdings Trimmed by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,156,717 shares of the game software company's stock after selling 91,048 shares during the period. Electronic Arts accounts for 1.8% of Ninety One UK Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 1.66% of Electronic Arts worth $849,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 138 shares of the game software company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 167 shares of the game software company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the game software company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on EA. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $207.00 to $202.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $188.30.

View Our Latest Report on EA

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.2%

EA stock opened at $203.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.04 and a 1 year high of $204.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.04. The firm has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a PE ratio of 76.63, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. Electronic Arts's payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total value of $1,016,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,858 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,848,184.18. The trade was a 17.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total transaction of $508,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 43,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,807,731.03. The trade was a 5.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 27,600 shares of company stock worth $5,544,159 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc NASDAQ: EA is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA's product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

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