Electronic Arts Inc. $EA Stock Holdings Increased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Free Report) by 500.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,805 shares of the game software company's stock after purchasing an additional 39,841 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $968,160,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 8.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,591,869 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $926,194,000 after acquiring an additional 374,840 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 4.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,314,962 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $870,328,000 after acquiring an additional 202,657 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Electronic Arts by 26.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,069,543 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $619,127,000 after acquiring an additional 638,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Electronic Arts by 0.3% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 1,988,359 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $398,586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $207.00 to $202.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $188.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on EA

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,470. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total transaction of $508,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 43,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,731.03. The trade was a 5.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,600 shares of company stock worth $5,544,159. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $203.83 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $201.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.04. The company has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.63, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.04 and a 1 year high of $204.88.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc NASDAQ: EA is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA's product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

Further Reading

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