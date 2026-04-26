Elevated Financial Group LLC Takes $762,000 Position in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Elevated Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,579 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,811,695 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,423,333,000 after buying an additional 73,022 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Celestica by 471.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,146,928 shares of the technology company's stock worth $775,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,318 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Celestica by 4.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,921,417 shares of the technology company's stock worth $473,386,000 after acquiring an additional 88,212 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth about $424,459,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Celestica by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,130,923 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $278,236,000 after acquiring an additional 162,569 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Celestica Stock Performance

NYSE CLS opened at $410.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 57.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. Celestica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.88 and a 52-week high of $420.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CLS. TD boosted their price objective on Celestica from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Celestica from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Celestica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $373.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Celestica

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Yann L. Etienvre sold 86,229 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $24,786,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jason Phillips sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.92, for a total value of $30,892,000.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 12,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,887,449.28. This trade represents a 88.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 297,923 shares of company stock valued at $88,027,459 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Celestica News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Celestica this week:

Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its price target to $450 and reiterated an Outperform rating, signaling stronger upside from analysts and likely supporting buying interest. Benzinga

BMO Capital Markets raised its price target to $450 and reiterated an Outperform rating, signaling stronger upside from analysts and likely supporting buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Celestica and Bell announced a collaboration to build Canadian sovereign AI infrastructure for regulated workloads — a revenue-accretive, high‑margin market that ties Celestica’s hardware and lifecycle services to growing enterprise/government AI demand. Celestica And Bell Aim To Shape Canadian Sovereign AI Opportunity

Celestica and Bell announced a collaboration to build Canadian sovereign AI infrastructure for regulated workloads — a revenue-accretive, high‑margin market that ties Celestica’s hardware and lifecycle services to growing enterprise/government AI demand. Positive Sentiment: Pre‑Q1 coverage highlights “strong momentum” and elevated expectations ahead of earnings, with several analysts and outlets flagging upside potential from AI infrastructure demand and Celestica’s surprise history. That optimism can lift sentiment into the report. Earnings Preview

Pre‑Q1 coverage highlights “strong momentum” and elevated expectations ahead of earnings, with several analysts and outlets flagging upside potential from AI infrastructure demand and Celestica’s surprise history. That optimism can lift sentiment into the report. Positive Sentiment: Industry commentary (Seeking Alpha, Zacks) positions Celestica as a top AI infrastructure play and as a name that could beat estimates — reinforcing momentum trade interest ahead of earnings. Seeking Alpha

Industry commentary (Seeking Alpha, Zacks) positions Celestica as a top AI infrastructure play and as a name that could beat estimates — reinforcing momentum trade interest ahead of earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street’s average brokerage recommendation is a Buy, and multiple outlets note rising estimates — these maintain a constructive backdrop but also mean much is already priced in. Is It Worth Investing...

Wall Street’s average brokerage recommendation is a Buy, and multiple outlets note rising estimates — these maintain a constructive backdrop but also mean much is already priced in. Neutral Sentiment: Articles pointing to Celestica’s strong interest‑coverage ratio and financial flexibility reduce balance‑sheet risk, a neutral-to-positive signal for investors focused on sustainability rather than near‑term upside. Zacks Interest Coverage

Articles pointing to Celestica’s strong interest‑coverage ratio and financial flexibility reduce balance‑sheet risk, a neutral-to-positive signal for investors focused on sustainability rather than near‑term upside. Negative Sentiment: Elevated expectations and a rich valuation (high P/E) increase risk of a pullback if Q1 results or guidance disappoint relative to the optimistic consensus. Pre‑Earnings Caution

About Celestica

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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