EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Shares Bought by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 432.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,470 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd's holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 469.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 370 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company's stock.

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EOG Resources News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting EOG Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: EOG expanded its share repurchase authorization to $20 billion , signaling aggressive capital returns and confidence in future cash generation.

EOG expanded its share repurchase authorization to , signaling aggressive capital returns and confidence in future cash generation. Positive Sentiment: The company has been highlighted for record free cash flow and its plan to return at least 70% of free cash flow to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.

The company has been highlighted for and its plan to return at least to shareholders through dividends and buybacks. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded EOG to Strong Buy and raised multiple earnings estimates for 2026-2028, suggesting improving profit expectations.

and raised multiple earnings estimates for 2026-2028, suggesting improving profit expectations. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on EOG to $160 from $155, while maintaining an equal-weight rating, reflecting slightly improved valuation expectations.

on EOG to $160 from $155, while maintaining an equal-weight rating, reflecting slightly improved valuation expectations. Positive Sentiment: EOG was also added to Zacks’ Strong Buy and best income stocks lists, adding to the bullish tone around the name.

EOG was also added to Zacks’ and lists, adding to the bullish tone around the name. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts continue to describe EOG as a disciplined, cash-focused oil and gas producer with ongoing international expansion and acquisitions, which supports the long-term outlook but is not an immediate catalyst.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $856,523.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,234,924.40. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $582,706.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 100,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,038,449.84. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 16,230 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,568 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $141.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.27. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.59 and a 1-year high of $151.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.68.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $155.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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