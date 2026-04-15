EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM - Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,000 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 11,050 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.10% of EPAM Systems worth $11,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 232 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 309 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,897 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 14,371 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company's stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price objective on EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $146.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $183.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $193.56.

Get Our Latest Report on EPAM

EPAM Systems Trading Up 2.0%

EPAM Systems stock opened at $127.43 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.63 and a 12-month high of $222.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.05.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.92%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc is a global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services. The company partners with clients across industries—such as financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology—to design, develop, and maintain complex software applications and digital experiences. EPAM's offerings include custom software development, application management, infrastructure management, quality assurance, and testing services, enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation and enhance operational efficiency.

In addition to its core engineering capabilities, EPAM delivers a range of specialized services, including product design and consulting, data and analytics, cloud computing, DevOps, and cybersecurity.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider EPAM Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and EPAM Systems wasn't on the list.

While EPAM Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here