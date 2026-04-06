Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Position Lifted by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,050 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Equinix comprises approximately 1.5% of Quilter Plc's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Quilter Plc owned 0.12% of Equinix worth $88,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,051 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.17, for a total transaction of $1,649,352.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,373 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,208,375.41. This trade represents a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,670 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.08, for a total transaction of $2,146,893.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,946,216.56. This represents a 15.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,842 shares of company stock valued at $14,494,840. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on EQIX. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,127.00 target price (up from $1,087.00) on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,016.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EQIX

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix stock opened at $1,000.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $927.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $834.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $701.41 and a one year high of $1,006.56.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $8.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.07 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $5.16 per share. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Equinix's previous quarterly dividend of $4.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. Equinix's dividend payout ratio is presently 150.11%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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